Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/27: Bobby Brown Honors Bobbi Kristina

Cardi B makes 'Mommy Moves' while Lamar Odom returns to the basketball court. And Bobby Brown honors his late daughter by giving back! More in the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Bobby Brown is planning to build a domestic violence shelter in honor of his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina. He made the announcement yesterday on the 3rd anniversary of her death. It's going to be a 24 hour crisis line and emergency transitional shelter.

Bobby Brown's tribute to his late daughter comes three years after her tragic death. https://t.co/3HEPUlsE5x — BET (@BET) July 27, 2018

Lamar Odom will be playing basketball in China! He thanked his fans for love and support.

Lamar Odom says he's reached a deal to play basketball in China, credits Stephon Marbury as inspiration https://t.co/c7fZLuWl2A pic.twitter.com/C2RF21RbgQ — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) July 26, 2018

Kanye tweeted "I'm not taking no advice for the rest of my life." (Ummm... he never did. LOL!)

I’m not taking no advice for the rest of my life — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 26, 2018

Cardi B will not be going on tour with Bruno Mars because she wants to be home longer with baby Kulture.

Japan has a shortage of ninjas, so they're paying $85,000 for people to be ninjas! Now they're trying to test some kind of deodorant. Soo if you need a job, move to Japan!

⚡️ “Japan is facing a ninja shortage (no, seriously)” by @businessinsiderhttps://t.co/iIhF9z8Rkn — Business Insider (@businessinsider) July 18, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!