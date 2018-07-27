Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/27: Bobby Brown Honors Bobbi Kristina

And ttttoday!

July 27, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Cardi B makes 'Mommy Moves' while Lamar Odom returns to the basketball court. And Bobby Brown honors his late daughter by giving back! More in the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay! 

Bobby Brown is planning to build a domestic violence shelter in honor of his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina. He made the announcement yesterday on the 3rd anniversary of her death. It's going to be a 24 hour crisis line and emergency transitional shelter.  

Lamar Odom will be playing basketball in China! He thanked his fans for love and support. 

Kanye tweeted "I'm not taking no advice for the rest of my life." (Ummm... he never did. LOL!)

Cardi B will not be going on tour with Bruno Mars because she wants to be home longer with baby Kulture. 

I hope you guys understand .This have been such a hard decision .I want to thank @brunomars for understanding .

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Japan has a shortage of ninjas, so they're paying $85,000 for people to be ninjas! Now they're trying to test some kind of deodorant. Soo if you need a job, move to Japan! 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/27: Bobby Brown Honors Bobbi Kristina WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/26: Third Suspect Arrested in XXXTentacion's Murder WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/25: Trump's Star Smashed On Walk of Fame WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/24: Serena's Lit Date Night Abroad WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/23: Mayweather vs. 50 Cent WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/20: Chief Keef's Baby Mama Wildin' Again WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes