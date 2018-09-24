Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced

Bill Cosby returns to court for sentencing. Cardi B would join Maroon 5 for halftime... but on one condition! And why did Drake and Migos cancel two shows? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Bill Cosby was in court for his sentencing today.

Bill Cosby is in court for his sentencing hearing after April's sexual assault conviction. Follow live updates: https://t.co/Cmrwxv5aHt pic.twitter.com/1oq830g96p — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 24, 2018

Drake and Migos had to cancel two Miami shows this weekend. Drake said it wasn't production issues, it was all on him. He said he got ill so fast and never experienced anything like that in his life.

Drake is back on road after dealing with a nasty flu that made him cancel his Miami shows.https://t.co/InMZGUnd3o — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) September 24, 2018

And Childish Gambino got injured at a show over the weekend. He reportedly broke his foot at his show in Dallas!

Childish Gambino (@donaldglover) reportedly broke his foot during the Dallas stop of his This Is America tourhttps://t.co/vlQ13VqP0v — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 24, 2018

So we talked about Maroon 5 performing at Super Bowl halftime in Atlanta... sources say they're looking to negotiate with Cardi B because she's featured on one of their songs, buuuut sources are saying she only wants to do it if she has her own set.

Bloody Moves: Cardi B Is Down To Perform At Super Bowl LIII, But Only If She Gets A Solo Set Outside Of Maroon 5



(Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)https://t.co/dppO9Dlf33 pic.twitter.com/2SMSfU5L6H — Bossip (@Bossip) September 24, 2018

Chief Keef's California house was robbed over the weekend. Plainclothes officers were in the area and were able to stop the burglary. But Chief was reportedly in the house the whole time and didn't know he was being robbed.

Chief Keef's home in California was robbed while he was inside, and one of the burglars shot at police https://t.co/U4JZrZoA4t — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 24, 2018

Kevin Hart brought Leslie Jones into the beef with Katt Williams... and Leslie was NOT here for it!

Exclusive: Leslie Jones Says F*ck Kevin Hart & Katt Williams; “Keep Your Mouth Closed Unless You’re Using It To Eat My P****” https://t.co/xghIWTcJHL



(Photo by GIPHY) pic.twitter.com/HxdrVJ6wYZ — Bossip (@Bossip) September 21, 2018

