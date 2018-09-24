Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced

And ttttoday!

September 24, 2018
Brittany Jay

Bill Cosby returns to court for sentencing. Cardi B would join Maroon 5 for halftime... but on one condition! And why did Drake and Migos cancel two shows? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Bill Cosby was in court for his sentencing today.

Drake and Migos had to cancel two Miami shows this weekend. Drake said it wasn't production issues, it was all on him. He said he got ill so fast and never experienced anything like that in his life. 

And Childish Gambino got injured at a show over the weekend. He reportedly broke his foot at his show in Dallas!

So we talked about Maroon 5 performing at Super Bowl halftime in Atlanta... sources say they're looking to negotiate with Cardi B because she's featured on one of their songs, buuuut sources are saying she only wants to do it if she has her own set.

 

Chief Keef's California house was robbed over the weekend. Plainclothes officers were in the area and were able to stop the burglary. But Chief was reportedly in the house the whole time and didn't know he was being robbed. 

Kevin Hart brought Leslie Jones into the beef with Katt Williams... and Leslie was NOT here for it! 

