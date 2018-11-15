Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Bhad Bhabie vs. Iggy Azalea

Bhad Bhabie throws a drink--and shade at Iggy Azalea! Plus, Cardi B's Fashion Nova line is sold out already! And Nelly catches another allegation! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day.

Cardi B launched her Fashion Nova clothing line... and it sold out in less than an hour!

Cardi B Wants All the 'Bardashians' to Wear Her Fashion Nova Line — But It's Already Sold Out! https://t.co/yGj6OX2Xt1 — People (@people) November 15, 2018

Meanwhile at Cardi B's party, Bhad Bhabie (AKA the Cash Me Ousside Girl) got into it with Iggy Azalea! She threw a drink at her! (But hold up -- Sis is only 15! What was in her cup and why was she even in the club?!) The two exchanged some shade.

Bhad Bhabie, AKA The "Cash Me Ousside" Girl, Threw A Drink At Iggy Azalea While At Cardi B's Party https://t.co/sHsQjmmZbh — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) November 15, 2018

Nelly is in trouble again for alleged sexual assault.

Did Jhene Aiko and Big Sean break up? It appears she covered up her tattoo...

Where did her Big Sean tattoo go? --https://t.co/aP5bz2nR2P — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) November 15, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​