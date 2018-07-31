Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/31: Beyonce Takes Over 'Vogue'

Beyonce takes over Vogue! Plus, LeBron opens a school! And what's up with Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin's money battle? More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Rich the Kid's Instagram has been wiped clean. There's only one post up there that says RIP Rich the Kid 1992-2018. He's probably changing his name...

#RichTheKid ‘s Instagram Account Posts R.I.P Rich The Kid 1992-2018.Rumors say he is changing his stage name to release music under a different label due to him being unhappy with his current deal at 300 ent. We currently are waiting on updates #MyMixtapez pic.twitter.com/x8SFoATkAk — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 31, 2018

Beyonce will be on the cover of the September Issue of Vogue and she has been given full creative control for the shoot - location, clothing, photographer, etc. So she chose a 23-year-old black photographer from Atlanta named Tyler Mitchell. Vogue was created in 1892. Tyler is the first black photographer to ever shoot the cover.

Beyoncé's next 'Vogue' cover will be the first shot by a black photographer https://t.co/fVpZKTmhJE pic.twitter.com/OGNqi31zHX — Mashable (@mashable) July 30, 2018

Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green are still beefing. They got into it at an ESPYs after-party a couple weeks ago.

We Broke It Here FIRST: Tristan Thompson Secretly Served Draymond Green A Two Piece & A Biscuit Extra Crispy During An ESPYS Partyhttps://t.co/1gh9T7RYch



(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/5qBTH7PzGB — Bossip (@Bossip) July 31, 2018

LeBron James! This is dope! He opened a public school in his hometown, Akron OH. It's called the I Promise School. Students were chosen based on socioeconomic status and educational performance. There are 240 3rd and 4th graders - they chose 120 poorly performing kids per grade who were one year below reading level. The school plans to expand from 1st to 8th grade by 2022! And students who graduate will receive free tuition to University of Arkon starting in 2021!

LeBron James new elementary school will pay for students’ college pic.twitter.com/lleq9XJnnT — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 30, 2018

In more LeBron news, he was on CNN with Don Lemon and had some things to say about Trump...

LeBron James (@KingJames) says Trump's trying to use sport to divide people, but he believes it brings people together. He sits down with @donlemon at the opening of his new elementary school for at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Watch 10pET https://t.co/koTK4RarqE pic.twitter.com/CQYsTz2Fzl — CNN (@CNN) July 30, 2018

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin filed for divorce back in February. Originally, she sought spousal support in the deal, but now HE'S seeking spousal support. And this could get messy - they allegedly both hid money when they filed for bankruptcy... so we don't know what's up.

