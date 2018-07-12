Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/12: Is Beyonce Pregnant Again?

July 12, 2018
Brittany Jay

Is Beyonce pregant again? Plus, a Murder Inc. reunion is in the works! And Cardi B gets a gift from Nicki Minaj! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay! 

Stormy Daniels got in trouble for motorboating and letting a patron touch her at a strip club in Ohio. The guy was an undercover cop. She was released on a $6000 bond. In Ohio, the law is you can't touch a stripper. 

Irv Gotti announced that Murder Inc. is planning a 20th reunion tour! He posted a pic with Ja Rule at Live Nation. We need Ashanti to be involved! June 1st, 2019 - save the date! 

Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested for an outstanding warrant from a mall attack in Houston a couple months ago. He was wanted for allegedly choking a 16-year-old boy. 

We know Cardi B had her baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, earlier this week and Nicki Minaj sent her a nice gift. She sent clothes, dolls, stuffed animals, a sterling silver rattle, and some things for Cardi herself! 



Rumors have started about Beyonce being pregnant again! She took a pic in front of the number 4, but that's just their number, so didn't think anything of it... there's pics where she doesn't look pregant at all, but there's a video of her performing and she rubs her belly like she did when she was pregnant with Blue Ivy! Four is their number, sooo a fourth child would make sense! 

