Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/12: Is Beyonce Pregnant Again?

Is Beyonce pregant again? Plus, a Murder Inc. reunion is in the works! And Cardi B gets a gift from Nicki Minaj! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Stormy Daniels got in trouble for motorboating and letting a patron touch her at a strip club in Ohio. The guy was an undercover cop. She was released on a $6000 bond. In Ohio, the law is you can't touch a stripper.

Stormy Daniels has been arrested while performing at an Ohio strip club, her lawyer says https://t.co/RxTbyx3vZN pic.twitter.com/N1KnAnPkAV — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 12, 2018

Irv Gotti announced that Murder Inc. is planning a 20th reunion tour! He posted a pic with Ja Rule at Live Nation. We need Ashanti to be involved! June 1st, 2019 - save the date!

Irv Gotti announces Murder Inc. tour, which will begin on June 1, 2019 [PHOTO> https://t.co/KTEQx2DDfg pic.twitter.com/dPzxgdOwdF — Hip-HopVibe.com (@Hip_HopVibe) July 12, 2018

Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested for an outstanding warrant from a mall attack in Houston a couple months ago. He was wanted for allegedly choking a 16-year-old boy.

We know Cardi B had her baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, earlier this week and Nicki Minaj sent her a nice gift. She sent clothes, dolls, stuffed animals, a sterling silver rattle, and some things for Cardi herself!

.@NickiMinaj reportedly spent $5,000 on a gift basket for @iamcardib to celebrate the birth of her baby girl Kulture https://t.co/9JTLgE9xyv — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 12, 2018

Rumors have started about Beyonce being pregnant again! She took a pic in front of the number 4, but that's just their number, so didn't think anything of it... there's pics where she doesn't look pregant at all, but there's a video of her performing and she rubs her belly like she did when she was pregnant with Blue Ivy! Four is their number, sooo a fourth child would make sense!

Is #Beyoncé pregnant with baby #4⁉️ -- Video of Beyonce rubbing her belly during a performance has fans thinking she just might be! --‍♂️ #MyMixtapez pic.twitter.com/YnwledMVSX — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 12, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!