Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Wait! Bey Changed 'Resentment' Lyrics & Beyhive Is Shook

Bey was performing her song 'Resentment' on the tour so the original lyrics are "like I couldn't for you like your mistress could" so she changed it "like I couldn't do it for you like that desperate, mediocre, white b***h could." The Beyhive is in formation trying to figure out who this person is! SHOOK!

Beyonce Sings About "Mediocre White B***" During "Resentment" Performance https://t.co/VqF2kjPBv7 — VladTV (@vladtv) September 25, 2018

Rihanna's house was burglarized for the second time this year. She wasn't home.

These burglars are savage. Rihanna's $7 million mansion has been broken into for the second time this year. https://t.co/bakZWCDnmC pic.twitter.com/deSBjDfVQu — E! News (@enews) September 26, 2018

Jacquees dropped a remix of Ella Mai's 'Trip' but he hinted that he was sent a cease and desist to remove it. People thought it was Ella Mai who told him to take it down and fans were coming for her, but DJ Mustard addressed it because he was tired of people picking on Ella.

Mustard confirms a cease-and-desist was sent to Jacquees over his remix of Ella Mai’s “Trip” https://t.co/bH8yAlKQKg — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 27, 2018

So, we think Kanye West is back in a sunken place. He showed up to a meeting in a Colin Kaepernick shirt and a MAGA hat...??

Kanye West incoherently pairs a MAGA hat with a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt, making a confusing political statement https://t.co/7rhzLgkWsa pic.twitter.com/jaV4yGNl75 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 27, 2018

Ye also defended his friend A$AP Bari following sexual assault allegations.

"Bari challenged me when no one else did and when he got in trouble I was scared to say he was my friend just like I did with xxx and that was some p***y s**t on my part. I let the perception and the robots control me. That’s the true sunken place."—Kanye https://t.co/mqfNl31uKN — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 27, 2018

Remember Nelly was accused of rape by the woman who said he forced her into oral sex on his tour bus? Nelly counter-sued her saying it was consensual, but now they're both dropping their cases.

Nelly has mutually settled with the woman who claimed he raped her on a tour bus ... #TMZ pic.twitter.com/vlEGdZgf5L — TMZ (@TMZ) September 27, 2018

