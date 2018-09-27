Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Wait! Bey Changed 'Resentment' Lyrics & Beyhive Is Shook

September 27, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

The Beyhive is SHOOK with another 'who's the girl' mystery! Plus, the Jacquees/Ella Mai remix drama is set straight, while Kanye wears clashing political statements. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Bey was performing her song 'Resentment' on the tour so the original lyrics are "like I couldn't for you like your mistress could" so she changed it "like I couldn't do it for you like that desperate, mediocre, white b***h could." The Beyhive is in formation trying to figure out who this person is! SHOOK!

Rihanna's house was burglarized for the second time this year. She wasn't home. 



Jacquees dropped a remix of Ella Mai's 'Trip' but he hinted that he was sent a cease and desist to remove it. People thought it was Ella Mai who told him to take it down and fans were coming for her, but DJ Mustard addressed it because he was tired of people picking on Ella. 

So, we think Kanye West is back in a sunken place. He showed up to a meeting in a Colin Kaepernick shirt and a MAGA hat...??

Ye also defended his friend A$AP Bari following sexual assault allegations.  

Remember Nelly was accused of rape by the woman who said he forced her into oral sex on his tour bus? Nelly counter-sued her saying it was consensual, but now they're both dropping their cases. 

