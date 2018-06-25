BET Awards Full Winner List

June 25, 2018
Best Female R&B/ Pop Artist: Beyoncé

Best Male R&B/ Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Best Group: Migos

Best Collaboration: DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B

Video of the Year: Drake “God’s Plan”

Video Director of the Year: Ava DuVernay

Best New Artist: SZA

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award: Lacrae ft. Tory Kelly “I’ll Find You”

Best Actress: Tiffany Haddish

Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman

Young Stars Award: Yara Shahidi

Best Movie: Black Panther

Sports Woman of the Year: Serena Williams

Sports Man of the Year: LeBron James

Album of the Year: Kendrick Lamar “Damn”

BET Her Award: Mary J. Blige

Best International Act: Davido

Viewers Choice Award: Cardi B “Bodak Yellow”

 

