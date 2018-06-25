BET Awards Full Winner List
June 25, 2018
Best Female R&B/ Pop Artist: Beyoncé
Best Male R&B/ Pop Artist: Bruno Mars
Best Group: Migos
Best Collaboration: DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B
Video of the Year: Drake “God’s Plan”
Video Director of the Year: Ava DuVernay
Best New Artist: SZA
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award: Lacrae ft. Tory Kelly “I’ll Find You”
Best Actress: Tiffany Haddish
Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman
Young Stars Award: Yara Shahidi
Best Movie: Black Panther
Sports Woman of the Year: Serena Williams
Sports Man of the Year: LeBron James
Album of the Year: Kendrick Lamar “Damn”
BET Her Award: Mary J. Blige
Best International Act: Davido
Viewers Choice Award: Cardi B “Bodak Yellow”