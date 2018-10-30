Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Is The Nicki/Cardi Beef Over?

And ttttoday!

October 30, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Did Nicki and Cardi put the beef to rest? Plus, Pharrell tells Trump to stop playing his music! And what's up with Will Smith's traveling companion? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

The whole Nicki and Cardi beef is exhausting... 

(Nicki seems to believe Cardi doesn't write her own music... seems like Nicki is annoyed that they're in the same conversation when she feels Cardi doesn't even write. Cardi's got bangers though!)

So then Nicki tweeted this and Cardi posted it on Instagram, so... 

@Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Pharrell sent Trump a cease and desist to stop playing 'Happy' at his rallies... which Trump did on the day of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. 



Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith said they're not swingers. But they didn't say whether or not they have an open marriage. He's been seen traveling with a model...  

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Is The Nicki/Cardi Beef Over?

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Is The Nicki/Cardi Beef Over? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Tamar vs. Monica WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kylie and Travis Buy Mansion WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rajon Rondo: 'Chris Paul Is Not A Good Guy' WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: How Will & Jada Got Together... And Almost Didn't! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rae Carruth's Prison Release WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes