Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Is The Nicki/Cardi Beef Over?

Did Nicki and Cardi put the beef to rest? Plus, Pharrell tells Trump to stop playing his music! And what's up with Will Smith's traveling companion? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

The whole Nicki and Cardi beef is exhausting...

Btch Jade from Little Mix said KNOTTTTTT on my watch pic.twitter.com/u3VALBVoXB — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

We can...



Get on live & have the convo for the world to see.



Do a lie detector test TOGETHER



Do an interview on #QueenRadio --



*** ORRR we can both sit in a room together, hear a beat for the first time, and have ourselves FILMED WRITING TO IT!!!!!! #DipVIDEO OUT NOW -- — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

(Nicki seems to believe Cardi doesn't write her own music... seems like Nicki is annoyed that they're in the same conversation when she feels Cardi doesn't even write. Cardi's got bangers though!)



So then Nicki tweeted this and Cardi posted it on Instagram, so...

Pharrell sent Trump a cease and desist to stop playing 'Happy' at his rallies... which Trump did on the day of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Pharrell Williams Sends Donald Trump Cease and Desist After Rally Plays 'Happy' Following Shooting https://t.co/uxZpZEw1gt — People (@people) October 30, 2018

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith said they're not swingers. But they didn't say whether or not they have an open marriage. He's been seen traveling with a model...

"We broke up within our marriage and got back together again and had to rebuild with new rules and something way completely different." https://t.co/W5BqXnOH6m — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 30, 2018

