Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/16: Azealia Banks: 'Wild’N Out Made Her Cry'

Tekashi is out of jail... but he could return. Plus, The-Dream makes big money moves! And is Snoop cheating on his wife with Celina Powell? More in the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Tekashi is out of jail. The judge allowed him to post bail to get out of Rikers, but under the condition that he had to turn himself in Texas. He did and was released on bond. His arraignment is Friday and he could face a year for that misdemeanor. charge.

Tekashi 6ix9ine now facing misdemeanor charges for alleged cop assault https://t.co/Ti48ENRI4R pic.twitter.com/xixVn7ZctZ — Page Six (@PageSix) July 16, 2018

The-Dream sold 75% of his music catalog to music investment company Hipgnosis for $23 million!

Azealia Banks went on Wild’N Out over the weekend and after the taping, she went on Instagram and said there were pre-planned jokes that made her cry. This is literally a show that is about roasting...

Azealia Banks reveals @WildNOut made her cry after they ambushed her with jokes about her appearance and skin color: “I’ve never felt so much hate and rage” pic.twitter.com/m0pCgXizYO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 15, 2018

See Nick Cannon's response to the Azealia Banks drama https://t.co/xyKkV2Qek9 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 16, 2018

We talked about T.I. getting caught cheating a few weeks ago... well, this weekend was Tiny's birthday. He bought her a new convertible Benz and mad bags of red bottoms in the back seat.

Speaking of cheating, Snoop is allegedly cheating on his wife! Remember the girl Celina Powell--the one who claimed to have Offset's baby, which we found out was a lie? Well, she says Snoop is cheating with her but now she got receipts!

Snoop Dogg’s alleged cheating comes with Celina Powell receipts. https://t.co/it0OS6WE7w pic.twitter.com/oUNyLZDQTb — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 16, 2018

