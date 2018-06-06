Ava Duvernay and Colin Kaepernick Working on Sitcom

Colin Kaepernick and "A Wrinkle in Time" director, Ava Duvernay have reportedly teamed up to create a sitcom about Colin's life in high school. She already seems to have a passion for Colin Kaepernick and his movement. In an interview with GQ Magazine she openly admired Colin. She said, "I see what he's done as art. I believe that art is seeing the world that doesn't exist. You know a lot of people excel at creativity — making TV, movies, painting, writing books — but you can be an artist in your own life. Civil-rights activists are artists. Athletes are artists. People who imagine something that is not there."

There is no release date, title or network attached yet, but if anybody can tell his story accurately, the director of "Selma" can.

Click here for more.