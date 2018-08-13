Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Aretha Franklin Is Very Ill

Aretha Franklin is reportedly very ill. Plus, Dru Hill have some news! And Kanye defends 'being stumped' on Jimmy Kimmel Live! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Sadly, WWE star Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart was found dead this morning.

WWE is saddened to learn that Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart has passed away. https://t.co/Isxv3ElA3Y — WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2018

And more sad news, Aretha Franklin is reportedly very ill from cancer. Her family was told to prepare themselves because she's dying. And she's reportedly only 86 lbs.

Dru Hill annoucned that they're dropping a new album and adding two new members from Playa.

A woman is claiming that Casanova and his entourage knocked her teeth out after she reportedly filmed them on Instagram.

Casanova is being accused of assaulting a woman in a New York City diner for filming him on Instagram https://t.co/n6XvTSuKWl — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 11, 2018

So Kanye West... last week we talked about his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and how Jimmy asked him why he thinks Trump would care about black people and how Ye didn't answer the question and they went to commercial. So Yeezy went on Twitter to clarify "saying that he didn't have time to answer"... (even though he smiled and looked around for a good ten seconds... we think Jimmy saved HIM!) Buuuut, Jimmy lost us when he tweeted that he was impressed by Kanye. He's just out here tryna go to North West's 18th birthday party in a couple years.

Not every question warrants an immediate answer. Some answers need to be considered and a talk show with time constraints is a difficult place to do that. I know how much Kanye cares and I am so impressed by what he is doing quietly and without fanfare to help those who need it https://t.co/wQBsE5v1v2 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 12, 2018

Kanye West explains his silence when asked by Jimmy Kimmel why he thinks Trump would "care about black people" https://t.co/6FNlivBq5I — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 13, 2018

