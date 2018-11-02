Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Akon For President?

November 2, 2018
Brittany Jay

Akon wants to run for President! Plus, Steph Curry and Viola Davis team up for a movie about the 2015 mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. And it's new music Friday -- who dropped albums? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Swizz Beatz finally dropped his new album 'Poison'! It's 10 tracks and he even got Young Thug to enunciate his words!



Takeoff from Migos also dropped his solo project today, too.



Steph Curry and Viola Davis are producing a movie Emanuel about the 2015 mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. 

Ever since LeBron packed up and went to L.A., the Cavs have been been going thru it... they fired the head coach and they only won one game! (Their record is worse than the 49ers!) J.R. Smith is ready to go...

Pete Davidson did a promo for this weekend's SNL episode and he threw shade at his engagement to Ariana Grande... and then she subtweeted him!  

Akon says he's deadass considering running for President against Trump in 2020. 

BTW, Spice is black again. She said her "skin bleaching" (it was just makeup) wasn't a publicity stunt, but rather to bring awareness to colorism. 

