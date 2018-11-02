Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Akon For President?

Akon wants to run for President! Plus, Steph Curry and Viola Davis team up for a movie about the 2015 mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. And it's new music Friday -- who dropped albums? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Swizz Beatz finally dropped his new album 'Poison'! It's 10 tracks and he even got Young Thug to enunciate his words!

Now that the album is out what’s your fav song or songs ---- #POISON ☠️-- https://t.co/BCSG8mZGSI — SWIZZ BEATZ (@THEREALSWIZZZ) November 2, 2018

Takeoff from Migos also dropped his solo project today, too.

“put a -- if you on board” & comment your favorite song https://t.co/T036eCFn19 — #YRN TakeOff™ (@1YoungTakeoff) November 2, 2018

Steph Curry and Viola Davis are producing a movie Emanuel about the 2015 mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Viola Davis and Steph Curry have signed on as executive producers of a documentary based on the 2015 mass shooting carried out by Dylann Roof in Charleston: https://t.co/KPeiYOOWBC pic.twitter.com/XmuJXqmBxQ — Complex (@Complex) November 2, 2018

Ever since LeBron packed up and went to L.A., the Cavs have been been going thru it... they fired the head coach and they only won one game! (Their record is worse than the 49ers!) J.R. Smith is ready to go...

ESPN story on possibility of a fine for Cleveland's JR Smith for discussing desire to be traded. https://t.co/RzitWaD71m — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2018

Pete Davidson did a promo for this weekend's SNL episode and he threw shade at his engagement to Ariana Grande... and then she subtweeted him!

Pete Davidson made a joke about his failed engagement to Ariana Grande, and it doesn't appear that she found it very funny https://t.co/lP9Ni2yJly pic.twitter.com/ZMqGUTKmS6 — CNN (@CNN) November 2, 2018

Akon says he's deadass considering running for President against Trump in 2020.

BTW, Spice is black again. She said her "skin bleaching" (it was just makeup) wasn't a publicity stunt, but rather to bring awareness to colorism.

She wants you to listen up.https://t.co/x989ch3uSM — BET (@BET) October 30, 2018

