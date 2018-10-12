Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 50 Cent Signs Multi-Series Starz Deal

50 Cent gets a big deal with Starz! And did Cardi B's producers steal the beats on 'Be Careful?' Plus, we ALL had things to say about Kanye's Trump mess! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Ryan Coogler wrote and directed first Black Panther has signed on for the sequel. Production will begin in 2020.

Exclusive: Ryan Coogler signs on to write and direct #BlackPanther sequel https://t.co/8c77Euhjoj pic.twitter.com/E7b6h6gGaA — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 11, 2018

Amy Winehouse, who passed away in 2011, is going on tour... as a hologram! Proceeds will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation which is dedicated to drug and alcohol abuse awareness and prevention among young people.





Amy Winehouse to Return to the Stage as a Hologram 8 Years After Her Death for a Worldwide Tour https://t.co/BoE5cs3nSW — People (@people) October 12, 2018

50 Cent signed a new multi-series deal with Starz worth $150 million!

Looks like @50cent is bringing in some major money.



The Queens rapper has signed a new deal with @STARZ that could be worth $150 million https://t.co/XnihMH4EGU — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 12, 2018

And Wu-Tang is working with Hulu on a new series.

A new Wu-Tang Clan TV series is heading to Hulu https://t.co/dvdb2Aw4Qt pic.twitter.com/gnnQcIFKhJ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 12, 2018

Producer Derrick Price (who did Trey Songz and Nicki Minaj's 'Bottoms Up') claimed that the producers who made Cardi B's 'Be Careful' stole the beat from him! (Listen to it -- it sounds the same!)

Cardi B's production team are being forced to prove they created the "Be Careful" beathttps://t.co/QArrH4ekpm — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) October 12, 2018

Annnnd Kanye West was a mess at The White House... I think he's going about it the wrong way. He could go in there like, "Hey, I'm about my business, this is what we need to discuss for the people" but instead he's going in there like "you're the dad I never had." Biggs says there's nothing factual about anything he says. Listen to our complete debate about Kanye below!



