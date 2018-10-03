Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 50 Cent vs. Baby Mom Gets UGLY

50 Cent still out here trolling his baby mom... get the strap! Plus, why The Game could be arrested. And Nicki Minaj opens up about an abusive relationship. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

The Game might get arrested for his old sexual assault. A contestant on his reality show sued him and he was ordered to pay $7 million, he still hasn't paid, and he's not cooperating with the court... so a warrant for his arrest has been issued and he has has until Friday to respond.

50 Cent is still out here trolling his baby mom, Shaniqua, over her new reality show. He claims he "owns her life" and posted a pic of himself reading some papers to a dog...

But their son, Marquise, defended his mom and called out 50 for being immature!

Surveillance footage was released of Machine Gun Kelly's people beating up an actor, G-Rod. They were at a bar in Atlanta and G-Rod reportedly walked up to MGK and called him a p**** to his face for saying that Eminem's daughter was hot. Two hours after that, G-Rod got jumped (allegedly) by MGK's people.

Nicki Minaj announced that she's doing a documentary called Queen. In the clip she says she watched her dad abuse her mom and vowed she would never allow herself to be abused. But then she says she was in an abusive relationship that kept her from working on her most recent music. (Annnd her most recent relationship was with Nas! Meanwhile, Meek posted on IG insinuating that she's playing victim... but he wasn't her most recent relationship; they broke up a couple years ago, so, hmm...)

#Queen The documentary - Coming Soon A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Oct 2, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT

