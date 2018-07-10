Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/10: 50 Cent vs. Papoose

Grab some popcorn because we got TWO Instagram beefs to unpack! Plus, George Clooney was involved in a scooter accident. More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

50 Cent and Papoose have goin' at it on Instagram since yesterday. It all started over 50's comment on Remy Ma's post about her weight loss. So Papoose fired back, "Damn, Daphne Joy no wedding yet? If 50 Cent doesn't marry you...I'll introduce you to my homeboy. He's more mature."

50 kept it going by posting photos of Remy Ma, one saying, "Remy blocked till she can get control of her husband and sh--. All I said was she lost weight and pap start tripping. I'm not fighting nobody over their wife now. get the strap." So THEN, Papoose posted a few photos of 50 which feature the rapper holding sex toys with the hashtag #getthestrapon! 50 ended up taking all his posts down because he said Fat Joe told him to chill!

George Clooney was in a scooter accident in Italy. He was going 60 MPH when a car cut him off. He was thrown 20 feet from the bike and his helmet hit the car's windshield, caused the windshield to shatter and the helmet to break! He's out of the hospital already, though!



Mike Epps posted a picture of him with Eddie Murphy and fan commented and said Eddie Murphy was still funnier than Kevin Hart. So Mike Epps replied, "Everybody is!" Well, Kevin replied saying that he tried to put the B.S. behind them and that all he cares about is success, and that he's a fan.

And then Nick Cannon somehow got involved...

