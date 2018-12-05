Watch Gucci Mane Perform "I'm Not Goin'" on 'Kimmel'

New album just two days away

December 5, 2018
Bob Diehl
Gucci Mane performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Gucci Mane performed his new single, "I'm Not Goin'" with Kevin Gates on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The song appears on Gucci Mane’s upcoming 13th album, Evil Genius, which comes out this Friday.

The LP also features the Quavo collaboration,"BiPolar," and "Wake up in the Sky" with Bruno Mars and Kodak Black.

Jimmy Kimmel Live also shared a video of the two rappers backstage.

 

 

