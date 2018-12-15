Vote For Your Favorite Christmas Movie Of All Time
From heartwarming to hilarious, the choices are almost endless
December 15, 2018
Whether you're addicted to Hallmark Channel holiday movies, or just like to watch a classic from time to time, it's the time of year where the choices for heartwarming entertainment are endless.
We've complied a list of some of the most popular Christmas movies of all-time - from the '40s to modern day - and we want you to vote for your favorite. Check out the choices below and then click on the poll at the bottom.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL (1984)
A CHRISTMAS STORY (1983)
ELF (2003)
HOME ALONE (1990)
HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (2000)
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE (1946)
MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET (1947)
NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION (1989)
THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)
WHITE CHRISTMAS (1954)