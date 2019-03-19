SCREENSHOTS: Tyrese Gibson to Play Teddy Pendergrass in Upcoming Biopic

The story of iconic R&B singer Teddy Pendergrass is coming to the big screen, and Tyrese Gibson is the man who is going to make it happen.

The Fast and Furious actor will star as the smooth-voiced baritone who crooned songs that set the mood for romantics everywhere on songs like “Close the Door,” “Love T.K.O.” and “Turn off the Lights.”

“I am honored to take this journey,” Tyrese wrote on Instagram. “This is the role that I feel I was born to play. Teddy Pendergrass embraced me and before he passed put the responsibility on my shoulders to tell his story.”

According to Deadline, the rights to the Pendergrass story were acquired by Warner Bros. The film does not have a working title that we know of and there is no anticipated release date at this time.

A Pendergrass documentary recently premiered on Showtime. If You Don’t Know Me explores the rise and fall of the legendary soul singer, who was left paralyzed after a car accident in 1982. He died of colon cancer in 2010 at the age of 59.