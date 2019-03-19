SCREENSHOTS: Tyrese Gibson to Play Teddy Pendergrass in Upcoming Biopic
"I am honored to take this journey"
The story of iconic R&B singer Teddy Pendergrass is coming to the big screen, and Tyrese Gibson is the man who is going to make it happen.
The Fast and Furious actor will star as the smooth-voiced baritone who crooned songs that set the mood for romantics everywhere on songs like “Close the Door,” “Love T.K.O.” and “Turn off the Lights.”
“I am honored to take this journey,” Tyrese wrote on Instagram. “This is the role that I feel I was born to play. Teddy Pendergrass embraced me and before he passed put the responsibility on my shoulders to tell his story.”
This is the moment we walked out of our “pitch” meeting with Kevin McCormick there was a feeling that the Teddy Pendergrass movie was going to happen....... Warner Bros we are honored to take this journey with you!!!! ( see the link in my bio with the DEADLINE announcement) Honored to take this journey this is a role that I feel I was born to play... Teddy Pendergrass embraced me and before died he put the responsibility on my shoulders to tell his story... So of course being here in this time , space and moment to take this journey with another Philadelphia legend and genius director Lee Daniels, Donald Deline, little Marvin and Kevin McCormick at Warner Bros is an answered prayer all in itself... Teddy I hope we make you, your wife and family proud...: Here we go!!! @littlemarvin @theoriginalbigdaddy @charliemackfirstout here we go!!!!!!!! To Hod be ALL the glory!!!
According to Deadline, the rights to the Pendergrass story were acquired by Warner Bros. The film does not have a working title that we know of and there is no anticipated release date at this time.
A Pendergrass documentary recently premiered on Showtime. If You Don’t Know Me explores the rise and fall of the legendary soul singer, who was left paralyzed after a car accident in 1982. He died of colon cancer in 2010 at the age of 59.