Lil Wayne Performs On 'Saturday Night Live'

Lil Wayne brought a pair of songs from his new Tha Carter V album to a big audience over the weekend. The rapper performed “Can’t Be Broken” on Saturday Night Live with pop singer Halsey on backing vocals.

Next up was “Uproar” with an assist by Swizz Beatz, who produced the track on the album.

Last month, Wayne was honored with the I Am Hip Hop Award at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards. Weezy ​got emotional in his acceptance speech, joined on stage by his mother and daughter. "I must give this award to the people who refused" said Wayne. "The people who refused to stop supporting me, during all the, you already know."