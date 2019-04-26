Billboard Music Awards: Vote Now for Top Male Artist

Hip hop and rap artists dominate some of the biggest categories for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and Top Male Artist is no different. Four of the five artists nominated for Top Billboard 200 Album are also nominated here, with the addition of Ed Sheeran.

The awards will be handed out on May 1st in Las Vegas with Kelly Clarkson hosting the show. But you can make your voice heard right now by voting for your favorite. Check out the nominees for Top Male Artist and make your selection at the bottom of the page.

DRAKE

It’s an outside chance, but Drake has enough nominations to be able to overtake Taylor Swift for the owner of most Billboard Music Awards in history. The “In My Feelings” rapper is nominated 17 times this year. With 15 wins all-time, Drake could close in on, tie, or top Swift’s 23 lifetime wins. Drake’s other nominations include Top Artist and Top Rap Album for Scorpion.

POST MALONE

Post Malone was everywhere over the last 12 months – from his collaboration with Swae Lee on “Sunflower” from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, to his national-televised New Year’s Eve performance from Brooklyn. Post also has 17 total nominations, including for Top Rap Album for beerbongs & bentleys and Top Hot 100 Song for “Better Now.”

TRAVIS SCOTT

Travis Scott’s Astroworld tour featured a stage rollercoaster, but his career his going straight up with no signs of coming down. The rapper is nominated for 12 awards, including Top Rap Artist and Top Hot 100 Song for “SICKO MODE.”

ED SHEERAN

It wasn’t a huge year in terms of new music from Ed Sheeran, but the singer-songwriter didn’t go anywhere. “Happier” was released as a single, and Sheeran spent so much time on the road in front of so many people that he broke his own tour earnings record. That’s probably why he’s nominated for Top Touring Artist as well this year.

XXXTENTACION

Less than a year after his death, XXXTentacion piled up 10 nominations with the help of his mega-popular album ?, which is nominated for Top Rap Album. XXXTentacion is also nominated for Top R&B Album for 17.