Young M.A. Talks 'Petty Wap' Porn and More

October 18, 2018
big-regg-cartoon.jpg
Big Regg
Categories: 
Features
Music
Shows

Young M.A. stopped through with Big Regg, and they talked her new venture directing porn, her new single "Petty Wap," and what she have coming up in the making. Take a listen:

Tags: 
Young MA
Big Regg