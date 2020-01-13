Dirt Report: Will Smith Admits Jealousy Over Jada's Relationship with Tupac

January 13, 2020
Will was jealous of Jada's friendship with Tupac! Plus, Azriel Clary is seeing therapy after alleged R. Kelly abuse. And Antonio Brown threw WHAT at his baby mother?! More in the Dirt Report with Big Regg (in for Jenny Boom Boom) and DJ Meechie!

Will Smith admits that he was insanely jealous over Jada's friendship with Tupac (they grew up together). He's been doing press for Bad Boys For Life and he was asked if he was ever jealous over their strong bond and he said yes! He also adds, "that was a big regret for me too, because I could never open up to interact with Pac." 

So we've heard all about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the Royal Family and now Queen Elizabeth has released a statement of support. She says she wishes they would stay but respects their decison. There were also rumors that Harry's brother, Prince William, was bullying Meghan, but they shot those rumors down.

One of R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary, says she needs professional help to recover from the alleged abuse and trauma she suffered. Last week there was that big fight with Joycelyn Savage... sounds like the money is drying up. She says she was brainwashed, manipualated, and mistreated by R. Kelly.

Antonio Brown, who is currently not on any football team, had police called to his house... he had previously evicted his baby mother from his Florida home, but she came to pick up the kids. He claims she tried to steal one of his cars. It got crazy and he threw a bag of candy man parts at her... 

 

 

