We Out Here: Jadakiss Talks Pop Smoke, Ignatius & More
March 5, 2020
Big Regg starts his new podcast "We Out Here" talking to rap veteran Jadakiss about his new project Ignatius, how he feels about the different rap lists, and the passing of newcomer Pop Smoke.
