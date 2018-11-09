STR8T Talk Episode 33: Don Zio P
November 9, 2018
CT artist Don Zio P stopped by STR8T Talk to chop it up with Big Regg about his deal with Universal Records, Connecticut music, and his relationship with his cousin Andre Drummond.
