STR8T Talk Episode 31: Snowprah
June 26, 2018
Categories:
Rap newcomer and New Haven CT's own Snowprah talked to Big Regg and Parris about the quick start to her career, her song "Yank Riddim," and where it began.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
07 Jul
The Off Color Comedy Tour Mohegan Sun
12 Jul
Riverfront Food Truck Festival Presented By United Bank Mortensen Riverfront Plaza
16 Jul
Tory Lanez: Memories Don't Die Tour Toyota Oakdale Theatre
18 Jul
Bring It! Live The Bushnell
20 Jul
Rap Attack Toyota Oakdale Theatre