Dirt Report: Shaquille ONeal Drops Diss Track On Damian Lillard

Shaq dropped a diss track! Plus, sad news - Louie Rankin has passed away. More in today's Dirt Report with the Hot Afternoon Crew!

Sad news, Belly actor, Louie Rankin passed away in a car crash in Canada last night. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Stacey Dash -- we learned yesterday that she was arrested for alleged domestic violence. Now she's saying her three kids and husband conspired to have her arrested to cover up her husband's alleged assault on her. She claims he told the kids what to say and that he inflicted his wounds on himself.

Shaquille O'Neal and Damian Lillard have a beef goin' on... Shaq dropped a diss track! He's still got bars! And Damian clapped back...