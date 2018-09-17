N.O.R.E. Talks 5E, Drink Champs, and More

N.O.R.E. just dropped a new album called 5E, his first full length project since 2013's Student of the Game. He wanted to create "a whole body of work" instead of a smaller project, and his new album features everyone from Tory Lanez, to The-Dream, to Fabulous.

N.O.R.E. also explained the origin of his hit podcast Drink Champs, the toughest artists to interview for the podcast, and why his podcast experience makes him glad he's been a "good guy" in the game for the past 20 years.