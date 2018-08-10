King Combs Talks Diddy's Influence & 'Love You Better'
August 10, 2018
King Combs, the son of rap mogul P Diddy, talks his dad's influence on him, being accepted by his peers, and his new smash single "Love You Better" feat. Chris Brown.
