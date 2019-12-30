Dirt Report: Sunday Service Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Kanye's Sunday Service celebrates one year! Plus, Juelz Santana may get out of jail in 2020! Big Regg, who's in for Jenny Boom Boom, joined DJ Meechie for the Dirt Report!

According to his wife Kimbella, Juelz Santana should be getting out of prison in summer of 2020!

So, Kanye West has been doing his Sunday Service, he's gonna tour with Joel Osteen at arenas and stuff... they're gonna make A LOT of money. And Sunday Service is celebrating one year! He decided to celebrate on L.A.'s Skid Row. He brought food and spiritual guidance to the homeless folks in that area. He brought the choir and got on the mic and started to preach. He talked about a worldwide solution to the homeless crisis. (But he also kinda defended T.I.'s gynecologist visits with his daughter.)

Ye did his thing on skid row. https://t.co/ZDjPQcEzq4 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 29, 2019

Swae Lee's ex-girlfriend posted a video of him getting into an SUV with a security guard and said, "Somebody kill him. I got $20k cash for you." She caught heat from fans... and the police. She took it down and said she was mad and they're good now. Swae says he's "way too cute" for the drama. He likes to keep his personal life behind the scenes.