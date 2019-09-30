Dirt Report: Justin & Hailey Bieber's Wedding Going Down Today

We all getting ready for Justin and Hailey Bieber's big wedding today in South Carolina. Plus, R. Kelly's plan to get out of prison and more.

Big congratulations for Justin and Hailey Bieber, they're just a few hours away from hearing wedding bells in South Carolina. The couple got good vibes fired up Sunday night, with some fun on the water. A select group of Bieber wedding guests hopped on a boat and headed over to a rehearsal dinner at Montage Palmetto Bluff. People at the rehearsal included Justin's dad Jeremy and his family, Hailey's dad Stephen, as well as guest stars Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, and Fai Khadra.

Daniel Caesar is gonna be providing the entertainment, performing live with a band. Justin Bieber has been on a health kick, and he wants all organic juices for his wedding, so he ordered 20 gallons of organic juice at $60 a pop (that's like twelve hundred dollars for nuptial juice). No champagne, though!

R. Kelly really wants to get out of jail. He said his health is failing, and he's going back to court for a second try to get out of jail, pending his other various trials. He's claiming his health has been compromised behind bars and his lawyers filed new documents saying that he has a whole bunch of medical issues including numbness in one of his hands, anxiety, and an untreated hernia. The lawyers are claiming that the singer is not receiving any medical treatment in the facilities, and called his condition very stifling. The documents also say that R. Kelly is not a flight risk, and his passport doesn't even have stamps on it.

Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic violence in Florida over the weekend. She was busted Sunday in Pasco County after she got into a squabble with her new husband Jeffrey Marty and allegedly put her hands on him. The cops were called to the house around 7:45, responding to a domestic dispute between Stacey and Jeff. This is the crazy part-- her bond is only $500, but they normally keep you for 24 hours as a cool off time. They have only been married for a year, this is Stacey Dash's fourth marriage, and Jeffrey is a lawyer... will he represent himself with this?

DaBaby's security guard knocked a female fan out cold. DaBaby was performing at the Free Water Block Party in New Orleans, and things were fine until 30 minutes into the set when he jumped into the crowd like he always do. A fan got a little over-excited and tried to grab him and take a picture, and security knocked her down with a right hand. The security guard explained that he did not know the person who got aggressive with DaBaby was a woman, he was only told about it after the fact, but the issue still stands, it doesn't really matter-- he's hired to protect his artist, plain and simple. Maybe Da Baby shouldn't jump into the crowd?