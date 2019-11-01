Hitmaker Talks His Evolution From Artist To Producer
November 1, 2019
Big Regg and Hitmaker talked about his transformation from the artist Yung Berg to the producer Hitmaker. He also discussed his single "Thot Box" and working with new artists.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
08 Nov
HS Football Game Of The Week: Southington @ Glastonbury Glastonbury High School
09 Nov
Mike Epps Funny As Ish Comedy Tour MassMutual Center
15 Nov
HS Football Game Of The Week: North Haven @ Xavier Xavier High School
12 Dec
Mariah Carey 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Tour Mohegan Sun Arena
15 Dec
Anuel Mohegan Sun Arena