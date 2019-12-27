Dirt Report: Will Antonio Brown Play For New Orleans?

December 27, 2019
big-regg-cartoon.jpg
Big Regg

(Photo by David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Dirt Report
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Travis Scott drops Jackboys project, Antonio Brown might play for New Orleans, and why Kaepernick fans are upset. More in the Dirt Report with Big Regg in for Jenny Boom Boom!

Travis Scott dropped the Jackboys project!  

The New Orleans Saints are interested in troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was cut from several teams including the Patriots (he played one game) due to sexual assault allegations against him. He lost millions of dollars. He also went off on Patriots' owner Robert Kraft's massage parlor rendezvous. If New Orleans picks him up though, he'd be benched until Roger Goodell decides if he can play.

Meanwhile, Colin Kaepernick fans and supporters are upset by this saying that people can allegedly rape or kill dogs and still play in the NFL, but you can't speak your mind?!?! 

 

Tags: 
Dirt Report

Recent Podcast Audio
The Ish You Missed: Alicia Keys Forcing Stepdaughter To Call Her 'Mom'? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: DaBaby Arrested In Charlotte WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Stevie J Says Social Accounts Were Hacked WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Did Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti Break Up? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: R. Kelly's Ex-Manager Regrets Helping Him Marry Aaliyah WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Is 6ix9ine's Father Clout-Chasing? WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes