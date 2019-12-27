Dirt Report: Will Antonio Brown Play For New Orleans?

Travis Scott drops Jackboys project, Antonio Brown might play for New Orleans, and why Kaepernick fans are upset. More in the Dirt Report with Big Regg in for Jenny Boom Boom!

Travis Scott dropped the Jackboys project!

WHOLE GANG IS DELIRIOUS

JACKBOYS PACK THIS WEEK?

SHALL THE FANS EAT !!!!!!

UNBUCKLE UR SEAT BELTS ---- pic.twitter.com/TCJDYcgWs1 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 24, 2019

The New Orleans Saints are interested in troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was cut from several teams including the Patriots (he played one game) due to sexual assault allegations against him. He lost millions of dollars. He also went off on Patriots' owner Robert Kraft's massage parlor rendezvous. If New Orleans picks him up though, he'd be benched until Roger Goodell decides if he can play.

Breaking: Antonio Brown is in New Orleans this morning to work out for the Saints, @AdamSchefter reports pic.twitter.com/vGmxHg8pj8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Colin Kaepernick fans and supporters are upset by this saying that people can allegedly rape or kill dogs and still play in the NFL, but you can't speak your mind?!?!