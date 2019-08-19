Dirt Report: A Three 6 Mafia Reunion Is Going Down

Kanye's Sunday Service goes on the road, Cardi B sides with Jay-Z, and Three 6 Mafia are making a comeback!

It looks like Kanye West is taking his whole Sunday service on the road. He'd been doing it every Sunday out in Calabasas, and has had a whole bunch of celebrities pop through for performances. But now he's joining an actual church. Over the weekend, he was out in North Hollywood and he put on a hell of a show at a local congregation in San Fernando Valley. He walked in around 11am and performed until around 2pm. Blac Chyna was in the building, along with Tori Kelly, Gwen Stefani, and his manager Scooter Braun. Kanye took a whole bunch of samples from old songs, including Fred Hammond's "This Is The Day," Jay-Z's "Lift Off," Snoop Dogg's "Drop It Like It's Hot" and more records. Maybe Kanye wants to go for a Gospel Award at the BETs, like Snoop got?

Cardi B agrees with Jay-Z in the whole NFL controversy. She said she feels like HOV could bring Colin Kaepernick back.

Video of Cardi B Talks Bernie Sanders, Politics, Jay-Z | TMZ

After a long hiatus, Three 6 Mafia is apparently back in action. Co-founder Juicy J shared the news on Instagram, revealing the reunion tour was about to kick off. It's called The Return of Three 6 Mafia, featuring Juicy J, DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo, and even Crunchy Black, plus special guests including Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, DMX, Project Pat, Lil Wyte, and La.Chat. Tickets go on sale Friday August 23rd.

Boosie Badazz has been charged with two felonies stemming from his April drugs and weapons arrest. According to TMZ, a District Attorney hit up Boosie with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, charges that the state of Georgia takes extremely seriously. They threw out the weapons charge, but he had some marijuana and over twenty thousand in cash. His bodyguard was charged with the same thing. If both are convicted, they could face up to a year in prison.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is accused of faking his kidnapping for his album. According to Devereaux Cannick, who is currently representing one of 6ix9ine's alleged kidnappers, he was about to drop another album and said "I gotta get my buzz up, that's how I make my money." The attorney also claimed that the car that was used to allegedly kidnap 6ix9ine in July 2018 had been wired by the government prior to the incident. 6ix9ine is expected to testify against Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack as part of a federal racketeering case. Prosecutors intend to present some of his music videos as evidence at trial. If convicted, Ellison and Mack reportedly face up to life in prison.