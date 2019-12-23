Dirt Report: Stevie J Says Social Accounts Were Hacked

December 23, 2019
big-regg-cartoon.jpg
Big Regg
Faith Evans attends the 'Luke Cage' Season 2 New York Premiere at The Edison Ballroom in New York, NY, on June 21, 2018. / 15 November 2015 - West Hollywood, California - Stevie J. VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards held at the Pacific Desig

© Anthony Behar / Admedia, Inc

Categories: 
Dirt Report
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Stevie J blamed his social media rant on hackers. Plus, Tekashi 6ix9ine is forever a snitch. More in the Dirt Report with Big Regg in for Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie! 

Love & Hip Hop's Stevie J went on a social media rant yesterday alluding that wife, Faith Evans cheated. Well now, he's saying his Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked. Some are saying it's a play for the story line on the show. 

Tekashi 6ix9ine is still in prison, but when he's out, he gotta keep snitching. He's been ordered by the court to enroll in an outpatient mental health program once he's freeand according to new legal docs, he needs to continue to cooporate with U.S. attorneys. 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Dirt Report