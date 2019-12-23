Dirt Report: Stevie J Says Social Accounts Were Hacked

Stevie J blamed his social media rant on hackers. Plus, Tekashi 6ix9ine is forever a snitch. More in the Dirt Report with Big Regg in for Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!

Love & Hip Hop's Stevie J went on a social media rant yesterday alluding that wife, Faith Evans cheated. Well now, he's saying his Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked. Some are saying it's a play for the story line on the show.

UPDATE: Stevie J Says Faith Evans Is The ‘Love Of His Life’ After His Twitter Was ‘Hacked’https://t.co/cbMMzlicHJ — BET Her TV (@BETherTV) December 23, 2019

Tekashi 6ix9ine is still in prison, but when he's out, he gotta keep snitching. He's been ordered by the court to enroll in an outpatient mental health program once he's freeand according to new legal docs, he needs to continue to cooporate with U.S. attorneys.