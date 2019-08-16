Dirt Report: R. Kelly Skipped Court (Somehow)

How do you skip court when you're already in jail? R. Kelly found a way, and he's got his eye on a new lawyer, as well.

"Hot Girl Summer" is almost over, so what comes next? Megan Thee Stallion said autumn will be for "Hot Nerd Fall." She said she's ready to pick up the books and she'll be focusing on her academics. She's enrolled in Texas Southern University and she's about to embark on her third semester. Megan said being a hot girl is a lifestyle, and everybody knows she's still in college. It's gonna be a real hot girl semester. She's planning to do online courses for now, but she said she does want to go back to campus.

R. Kelly skipped court. How do you skip court when you're in jail already? By refusing transportation. R. Kelly can't afford to tick off prosecutors and judges, because they've got the evidence against him. And he apparently now wants Michael Jackson's molestation attorney to represent him. That's gonna cost him a pretty penny, which R. doesn't have (he doesn't even have the hundred thousand to get out of jail). But according to TMZ, R. Kelly did still meet with lawyer Tom Mesereau, who beat the rap for Michael Jackson in 2005, and they had a four-hour meeting. Mesereau hasn't agreed to rep R. Kelly yet, but it could very well happen. R. Kelly wants to get rid of his old lawyers because he thinks they want the limelight a little too much.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid called it quits a while back, and ran into each other at a club in L.A. She took off as soon as Weeknd showed up, and nobody knows if they spoke before or after.

Kodak Black is going to admit guilt in court next week. Although he initially pleaded not guilty, he likely struck some type of deal with them. His charges are currently 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. So hopefully he did strike some type of deal in the case.