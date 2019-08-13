Dirt Report: Is R. Kelly Illiterate?

Someone stole half a million dollars worth of A-Rod's stuff. And R. Kelly's lawyer is claiming his client is illiterate... is that for real?

It looks like theives broke into Alex Rodriguez's car and stole $500,000 worth of jewelry and electronics. It went down Sunday night, while A-Rod was broadcasting the Giants-Phillies game. He was a few blocks away at ESPN, and somebody broke into the car and lifted a camera, a laptop, jewelry, and a bag. A-Rod said he was saddened that several items that were of personal nature were taken, and that he was encouraged that local law enforcement had footage of the crime and will be doing everything they can to get the items back.

Pieces of broken glass still sitting on corner of 4th & Brannan, in front of Marlowe’s restaurant, where sources familiar w/ investigation say baseball broadcaster Alex Rodriguez (A-rod) had somewhere around $500k taken from his rental car, including jewelry and electronics. pic.twitter.com/K5EMIUhDkM — Sam Brock (@SamNBCBayArea) August 12, 2019

R. Kelly is upset because he can't read his fan mail or his bible in jail. It's not that they're not letting him... it's that he actually can't read it. R. Kelly's lawyer said his client is basically illiterate, and that his stage persona was used to having people around him at all times, so now in solitary he's got no TV, no radio, no music, and no books. The only people he has to talk to are the guards.

R. Kelly's Attorney Says He Is Illiterate & Unable To Read Fan Mail in Jail https://t.co/esJFV92256 — DJ Vlad - VladTV.com (@djvlad) August 13, 2019

R. Kelly has a new album on deck, but he's being denied access to a computer, so he can't finish the project. Who knows if we'll ever hear that.

According to the IRS, Mary J. Blige owes one million in back taxes. Makes sense while she's on tour right now. MJB owes a total of $1,198,161 to the feds, and failed to pay taxes on income from 2016 and 2017, according to a lien obtained by Bossip.com. Despite being one of the biggest selling and most beloved artists of her generation, she has struggled with financial issues over the years. Seems like she needs to hire an accountant.

