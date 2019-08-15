Dirt Report: Nipsey Hussle's Clothing Store Behind Barricades?

Today would have been Nipsey Hussle's birthday... so why is his clothing store all fenced off? And people are not here for Jay-Z's partnership with the NFL, including Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend. Find out what she had to say.

Today we celebrate the 34th birthday of the late and great Nipsey Hussle. A lot of fans are hoping to honor Nipsey's life by showing up to his Marathon Clothing store in L.A., but the city just put up a massive barricade around the whole store. City officials said they've had issues since the time of his passing, and they've been trying to shut the store down. That store is the same spot where Nipsey was killed back in March. His family said they're going to do a small memorial gathering somewhere else.

Forever grateful to have the GREAT Nipsey Hussle bless us with his presence! Rest easy king! ------#NipseyHussle #BETRemembers #Nipsey pic.twitter.com/qb7ziBlQqL — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) August 15, 2019

Conor McGregor punched a man in the head over some whiskey. The police told TMZ that they're still investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made to date. McGregor bought rounds for everybody in the bar, but one guy didn't want it. McGregor put the shot back in front of him, he refused again, and McGregor took the shot, then hit the dude with a stiff left hand. People quickly grabbed McGregor and brought him out of the bar, and the incident was reported to the police.

Video of Video of Conor McGregor Punching Old Man in Head in Whiskey Dispute | TMZ Sports

Jay Z's Roc Nation got a deal with the NFL for both performances at the Super Bowl, and for social awareness on behalf of the league. A lot of people not feeling it, including Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend Nessa. She laid into Jay Z, saying the rap mogul working with the NFL is "disgusting" and "disappointing." She questioned how Jay-Z and the NFL could work toward social justice in a partnership, while keeping Colin unemployed because of his social justice work? And she's claiming Jay-Z is letting the NFL use him, and that Jay-Z is helping to bury an iconic figure in Colin Kaepernick.

I never thought I would see this headline in my lifetime. I can’t put in words the disappointment and disgust #IMWITHKAP FOREVER ------------Jay-Z Helps the NFL Banish Colin Kaepernick - The Atlantic https://t.co/avK3tc1tBq — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 15, 2019

No one knows what Jay-Z's plan is yet, but HOV did have a question-- are we all gonna focus on Colin kaepernick not having a job, or are we gonna help millions of people? Jay-Z has been doing social justice work for a long time, so maybe we should see what his plans are before making a decision on whether to support him or not?