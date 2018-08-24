Dirt Report: Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. Getting Sued For Younes Bendjima Fight?

Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. might be getting SUED by the dude Younes Bendjima beat up! And Ludacris and Tekashi 6ix9ine heat up a new beef. Read all about it!

This guy got beat up by Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian's ex, who's an ex-boxer. Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. were watching it all go down. Now, the guy who got beat is getting lawyered up, and it looks like he's gonna be suing Drake and Odell. Apparently his girlfriend was in their VIP, and the dude (who works at the club where this happened) showed up and wasn't happy about her being there. Everybody went outside and things got ugly... and now he's claiming Drake and Odell are responsible for the situation, along with Younes for laying hands on him.

Another beef that could be happening is Ludacris and Tekashi 6ix9ine. Luda was doing an episode of Wild N Out, and he was asked who he would sign to his label-- 6ix9ine or Nick Cannon. He said Nick Cannon, because he didn't know how much longer Tekashi was gonna be around.

#6ix9ine doesn't have a chance in @Ludacris's eyes -- | You don't want to miss TWO back to back episodes of #WildNOut TOMORROW at 10/9c on @MTV! -- pic.twitter.com/0uj3QvLLvw — Wild 'N Out (@WildNOut) August 23, 2018

Tekashi is never one to hold his tongue, and he laid into Ludacris HARD. Using some... colorful language, 6ix9ine called Luda washed up, took shots at his involvement with Justin Bieber's "Baby," and knocked the Fast and Furious movies Luda stars in. Tekashi might wanna chill out a minute.

The Detroit Pistons had a private mansion party in a Malibu mansion, and Young Thug was performing. As he was performing his song "About the Money" superstar Center Andre Drummond grabbed the mic and started performing some of his own music. Andre Drummond is a rapper now.

