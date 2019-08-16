Dirt Report: Did Nicki Minaj Get Married Already?

Nicki has a new name according to Twitter. But is she just playing with her followers? Plus new evidence against R. Kelly and it does not look good for his case.

Nicki Minaj just changed her name on Twitter to Miss Petty. Her man's last name is Kenneth Petty, so a lot of people are speculating she got married. Last week she was spotted at a Beverly Hills courthouse getting a marriage license, so the timing would work out. Nicki said previously she had 90 days to get married with that license, but she's not going to do the whole wedding thing until after her album is done. But maybe they did a small ceremony now to make it official, and all the bells and whistles will come later?

Jussie Smollett said to Chicago if you sue me, I'll sue you! Chicago won around half a million dollars for various costs associated with the investigation into the alleged racist, homophobic attack last January that Jussie claims he was the victim of. Now, Jussie said he is seriously thinking about filing a lawsuit against Chicago, for their conduct underlying the arrest and their conduct thereafter. He thinks he's the victim of a malicious prosecution and he should be paid for it.

Authorities have evidence that R. Kelly took girls across state lines. According to docs obtained by TMZ, federal prosecutors in New York have more than a dozen flights, birth certificates for a number of women, hotel receipts, bank records, medical records, and various other business documents. One of the receipts is for Walt Disney World's Dolphin Hotel, another is for Planet Hollywood Resort in Vegas, and one is for Foxwoods Resort Casino here in Connecticut. Normally when stars check in the places they use the alias, so why didn't he do that? The endgame for prosecutors is the claim that R. Kelly violated the Merit Act, which makes it a crime for people to transport people across state lines for illicit sexual purposes.