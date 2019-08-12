Dirt Report: ASAP Rocky Fans Say 'F*** Sweden'

A$AP Rocky returns to the stage, and the crowd their anger at Sweden for keeping him in jail. Plus, find out how T-Pain blew through $40 milli and more!

T-Pain is saying he blew through $40 million! He said there was a point in time where his accountant said he was running out of money. He told his accountant he wasn't, and he kept on spending and making bad choices. He did 100 features on songs, but did them all for free. He thought on the comeback, they would pay him back but no one ever did.

T-Pain explains how he blew through a $40,000,000 bag ---- pic.twitter.com/SzTemHX03R — Rap All-Stars -- (@RapAllStars) August 10, 2019

A$AP Rocky performed for the first time since being let out of a Swedish prison. He headlined in Anaheim, California at a yearly festival called REAL Street Fest. The lineup included Cardi B, Future, Migos, 2 Chainz, and Big Sean. That's big! He brought us a special guests ASAP Ferg, Tyler the Creator, and YG, and he shared some experiences from when he was in the Swedish prison. You could tell the crowd wasn't happy about the predicament A$AP was in, because they started yelling "F*** Sweden." A$AP tried to stop them, but that didn't work.

Video of A$AP Rocky&#039;s First Performance Since Swedish Arrest Was Heartfelt, Hyped | TMZ

Jeffrey Epstein was targeted with death threats before his alleged suicide. He allegedly attempted suicide back in July, but didn't seem to have around the clock security after that, like he was supposed to. It's been rumored people were putting money in other inmate's commisaries to knock him off. He was receiving threats and apparently violence from other inmates prior to his death this weekend.

