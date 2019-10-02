Dirt Report: Is 50 Cent Producing a Tekashi 6ix9ine Movie?

R. Kelly is staying in prison. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking time off. And is 50 Cent producing a movie based on Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Bloods?

R. Kelly filed legal documents and outlined that he's going through like medical issues like numbness in one of his hands, anxiety and an untreated hernia. He's trying to get out of jail, but the judge just denied his request. prosecutors aren't buying his excuse to get out of jail, and they consider him a flight risk. R. Kelly's legal team claimed that his passport doesn't have a single stamps, so he wouldn't go anywhere, but prosecutors pointed out when R. Kelly was released earlier this year in Illinois, he sought to go to Dubai.

Prosecutors also said they feel R. Kelly could intimidate some of the witnesses if he was out of jail, and mentioned he has a history of allegedly coercing women to write letters claiming false and embarrassing allegations which he could use for blackmail. R. Kelly had claimed he was broke and didn't have any money, but prosecutors disproved that as well when they found a bank account that was redirecting royalties from his music to a childhood friend's bank account.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly a break from their relationship. They haven't been together publicly since the "Look Mom I Can Fly" documentary premiered back on August 27th. We're told they've been trying to make the relationship work for a while, but several weeks ago they decided to step away, at least for now. This is not the first time they've broken up, but this one seems a little more critical. Travis did not show up at Justin Bieber's wedding on Monday, but Kylie did attend with Stormi. She hung out with Jaden Smith, but there's nothing going on there, they're just good friends. Could the documentary have messed Travis up? It shadowed the whole situation of him not getting a GRAMMY, and how Cardi B beat him. Maybe he decided he needed to focus more on work?

Video of Travis Scott - Look Mom I Can Fly | Extended Trailer | Netflix

50 Cent is allegedly trying to make a movie about Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Bloods. Skinnyfromthe9 told him to stop playing. He said there are people whose lives are literally being ruined by the trial, and points out their families are being affected too. He said this isn't a game, and certainly not something to be taken advantage of for financial gain. When asked if he was producing a film about this trial, Fif said "I'm working."