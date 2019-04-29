Artist Corey Pane On Nipsey Hussle Hartford Mural Vandalism

This weekend, the mural of Nipsey Hussle put up in Hartford by artist Corey Pane was vandalized. Corey spoke to Big Regg with his thoughts on what happened.

Video of a young woman spray painting over the mural of Nipsey Hussle surfaced on social media over the weekend, and it sent a lot of Nipsey fans, both in Connecticut and around the world, into an uproar. The mural has since been restored.

Corey Pane first painted the mural shortly after Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in L.A. in March.

Hear what Corey had to say about the incident: