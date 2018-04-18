Amara La Negra On Love and Hip-Hop, Being a Latina Artist, and More

On her first stop in Connecticut, Amara La Negra hcopped it up with Big Regg about Love and Hip-Hop Miami, "Insecure," her tour, and breaking the barrier with what it means to be a Latina artist.

Amara La Negra was the break out star of Love and Hip-Hop Miami, but that wasn't always part of her plan... she was just trying to find a spotlight for her music, but things started popping for her from the first episode. It's still going fast and furious for Amara, but she's confident she's "going at the pace God meant for it to be."

Does that mean more Love and Hip-Hop? Possibly... but for now she's focused on her new single "Insecure" and her upcoming tour.

While she was a new face in the states when she debuted on Love and Hip-Hop, Amara was already doing it in the Latin community, and she feels the loyalty of that fan base is what helped her reach success without having to change who she is. She says you need to learn how to take "no" for an answer, if you want to stay true to yourself as an artist. "I refuse to change who I am for anybody, that's just not what I'm gonna do. You either take it or you leave it, period."

Checkout the full interview: