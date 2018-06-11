Beyonce & JAY-Z Pose Nude for 'On The Run II' Tour Book
By: Tony V
June 11, 2018
Beyoncé and JAY-Z posed nude for a series of photos featured in a tour book from their On The Run II tour.
In one of the pictures, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are shirtless in bed, with Beyoncé in just a thong. In another, Bey’s behind is on full display at the beach.
OTR II began on June 6th and continues through July 17th in Europe. After that, the show will come back to the states.