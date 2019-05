Corey Pane is the artist who painted the Nipsey Hussle mural at the skate park in downtown Hartford. He joined us to talk about the controversy with the mural being defaced, and the community coming together to fix it. Corey explains how he started with murals and art, and how this Nipsey Hussle mural has led to another cool mural he is going to be doing!

Hear the full interview below, and follow Corey @coreypaneart on Instagram.