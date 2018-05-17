Be FIRST To Get Tickets To Wiz Khalifa!

Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd: Dazed & Blazed Tour is coming to the XFINITY Theatre this August... and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

Wiz Khalifa will perform LIVE with special guest Rae Sremmurd at the XFINITY Theatre this August 5th, 2018. Tickets are going on sale Friday, May 18 at 12 PM at LiveNation.com, but from 10AM TO 10PM ON THURSDAY, MAY 17th, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

All you need to do is CLICK HERE and use the special password SUMMER

Don't miss your shot to pick up great seats to this amazing show... the presale is only live until 10pm on Thursday, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!