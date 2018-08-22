Be FIRST To Buy Tickets For Travis Scott

Image courtesy Live Nation

August 22, 2018
Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD: Wish You Were Here Tour is coming to the XL Center this November... and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

Travis Scott will perform LIVE with special guest Trippie Redd and more at the XL Center in Hartford on Novemeber 30, 2018. Tickets are going on sale Friday, August 24th at 10 AM at XLCenter.com, but from 10AM TO 10PM ON Thursday August 23, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

All you need to do is CLICK HERE and use the special password CAROUSEL 

Don't miss your shot to pick up great seats to this amazing show... the presale is only live until 10pm on Thursday, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!

