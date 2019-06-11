Photo courtesy SOULFRITO

Be FIRST To Buy Tickets For SOULFRITO Music Festival

Presale is happening now!

June 11, 2019
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Music

SOULFRITO Music Festival is coming to the Barclays Center on Friday, August 30th and you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Internet Presale!

Tickets for SOULFRITO Music Festival (featuring Ozuna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and TONS MORE!) are going on sale Thursday, June 13th at Ticketmaster, but from 10:00 am June 11th through 10:00 pm June 12th, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

All you need to do is visit Ticketmaster and use the special code: soul19

Don't miss your shot to pick up great seats to this amazing show... the presale is only live until June 12th at 10:00 pm, so get your tickets NOW!!!

 

Tags: 
Soulfrito Music Fest

