Sage Northcutt's Cheek Shattered in 30 Pieces After a 29-Sec KO

Written By: Annabelle

UFC fighter Sage Northcutt made his ONE Championship debut on Friday night, and ended the night in pieces. After only 29-seconds in the ring, Northcutt's cheeck was fractured in eight places when Cosmo Alexandre threw a right handed punch. Northcutt's injury required him to undergo a nine-hour surgery. He the championship, got knocked out in a quarter of a minute and alsmost lost half his face. Northcutt went to Instagram to post a photo of himself in recoery for his fans. Northcutt's coach, Norijah Faber, spoke to TMZ and explains the fighter's face "shattered like an eggshell".