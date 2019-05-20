Sage Northcutt's Cheek Shattered in 30 Pieces After a 29-Sec KO
Sage Northcutt is in Recovery After 9 Hour Surgery
Written By: Annabelle
UFC fighter Sage Northcutt made his ONE Championship debut on Friday night, and ended the night in pieces. After only 29-seconds in the ring, Northcutt's cheeck was fractured in eight places when Cosmo Alexandre threw a right handed punch. Northcutt's injury required him to undergo a nine-hour surgery. He the championship, got knocked out in a quarter of a minute and alsmost lost half his face. Northcutt went to Instagram to post a photo of himself in recoery for his fans. Northcutt's coach, Norijah Faber, spoke to TMZ and explains the fighter's face "shattered like an eggshell".
JUST. LIKE. THAT! Cosmo Alexandre knocks out Sage Northcutt 29 seconds into the first round -- @CosmoAlexandre #WeAreONE #EnterTheDragon #Singapore #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/Nh32Z1LNjU— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) May 17, 2019
Fresh out of surgery...I had 8 fractures and a nine hour intense operation. Feeling blessed for the amazing care and all the support from @onechampionship, my family/friends and fans! My Terminator face is not too Shabby.. --“I’ll be back!” Next post is catheter removal--...stay tuned-JK --