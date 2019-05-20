Sage Northcutt's Cheek Shattered in 30 Pieces After a 29-Sec KO

Sage Northcutt is in Recovery After 9 Hour Surgery

May 20, 2019
Annabelle
Sage Northcutt

UFC fighter Sage Northcutt made his ONE Championship debut on Friday night, and ended the night in pieces. After only 29-seconds in the ring, Northcutt's cheeck was fractured in eight places when Cosmo Alexandre threw a right handed punch. Northcutt's injury required him to undergo a nine-hour surgery. He the championship, got knocked out in a quarter of a minute and alsmost lost half his face. Northcutt went to Instagram to post a photo of himself in recoery for his fans. Northcutt's coach, Norijah Faber, spoke to TMZ and explains the fighter's face "shattered like an eggshell".

 

 

 

Fresh out of surgery...I had 8 fractures and a nine hour intense operation. Feeling blessed for the amazing care and all the support from @onechampionship, my family/friends and fans! My Terminator face is not too Shabby.. --“I’ll be back!” Next post is catheter removal--...stay tuned-JK --

