New Music* Ty Dolla $ign - "Purple Emoji" ft. J. Cole

One HOT Collab

May 20, 2019
Annabelle
Ty Dolla $ign

Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Entertainment
Kid Fresh
Latest Headlines
Music
What's Hot

Written By: Annabelle

 

Yessss! A very hotttt duo, J. Cole joins Ty Dolla $ign on his first single "Purple Emoji" off his upcoming project. The exclusive lyrics were a released a few days ago but we finally got the final version of this track. Ty Dolla $ign Tweeted that his new album "drops next week", I'm looking foward to this!

 

Tags: 
ty dolla $ign j cole new music