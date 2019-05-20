New Music* Ty Dolla $ign - "Purple Emoji" ft. J. Cole
One HOT Collab
May 20, 2019
Written By: Annabelle
Yessss! A very hotttt duo, J. Cole joins Ty Dolla $ign on his first single "Purple Emoji" off his upcoming project. The exclusive lyrics were a released a few days ago but we finally got the final version of this track. Ty Dolla $ign Tweeted that his new album "drops next week", I'm looking foward to this!
First song off my new album drops next week. My brada @JColeNC and I came up with this jam a few months back in NYC and off top I knew it was the first one I wanted y’all to hear. It’s called PURPLE EMOJI --. pic.twitter.com/qG9zA8baB4— Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) May 16, 2019